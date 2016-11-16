Introducing the “MSRP Pricing” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the MSRP Pricing WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: MSRP Pricing

Developer: Lee Willis

Price: from USD $49

What Woo Say

“Define and display MSRP prices (Manufacturer’s suggested retail price) to your customers. If you’re bulk importing products, then the MSRP can be imported by using meta: `_msrp`. By default the MSRP will be shown struck-out – much like a sale price. You can style these however you want, the whole content is within a div with a class of `woocommerce_msrp`, and the price itself is within a span with a class of `woocommerce_msrp_price`.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

An Official Extension

MSRP Pricing is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

