Introducing the “MyGate Payment Gateway” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the MyGate Payment Gateway WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: MyGate Payment Gateway

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download MyGate Payment Gateway from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get MyGate Payment Gateway

What Woo Say

“The MyGate extension for WooCommerce is a South African payment gateway which supports payments from VISA, MasterCard, Diners Club and American Express credit card payments. MyGate is a registered Payment Service Provider (PSP) offering leading payment gateway services enabling merchants to accept credit card and pin-less debit card payments from a website or MOTO (Mail Order / Telephone Order) environment. This is the ideal option for those seeking a way to easily accept credit cards online.”

What We Say

PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

Get MyGate Payment Gateway

An Official Extension

MyGate Payment Gateway is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with MyGate Payment Gateway?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get MyGate Payment Gateway