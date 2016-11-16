Introducing the “NAB Transact (Direct Post)” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the NAB Transact (Direct Post) WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: NAB Transact (Direct Post)

Developer: Tyson Armstrong

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“This extension allows you to use NAB Transact (direct post mechanism) as a credit card processor. You can process Visa and Mastercard by default, and optionally accept American Express, Diners Club and JCB after activation from NAB. Credit card details are sent directly from your checkout page to NAB servers, where they are processed and the user is redirected to your Thank You page. As the credit card details never touch your server, there’s no need to worry with complex PCI compliance (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards) while delivering a seamless customer experience.”

What We Say

PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

NAB Transact (Direct Post) is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

