Introducing the “Nested Category Layout” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Nested Category Layout WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Nested Category Layout

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Display products grouped by sub-category on the shop and catalog pages.”

What We Say

When your store gets bigger, you need to help people drill down to products. This extension can help with that.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Nested Category Layout is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Nested Category Layout?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

