Introducing the “Netbanx Payment Gateway” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Netbanx Payment Gateway WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Netbanx Payment Gateway

Developer: Ivan Andreev

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Netbanx gateway is owned by Optimal Payments, a global provider of online payment services. Your customers will be redirected to a secure Netbanx server page to make a payment and then returned back to your site, where they will be presented with a “Thank you/Receipt” page.”

What We Say

An SSL certificate is “strongly recommended” by the plugin creators for this extension, to ensure your customer credit card details are safe. Want help? Book Silicon Dales to purchase and install your store’s SSL certificate.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Netbanx Payment Gateway is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

