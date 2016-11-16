Introducing the “Order/Customer CSV Export” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Order/Customer CSV Export WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Order/Customer CSV Export

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“The WooCommerce Customer / Order CSV Export Suite lets you export individual order or customer records, bulk export records on-demand, or you can set up automatic exports via FTP, HTTP POST, or email for orders and customers.”

What We Say

Using this extension, you can quickly export customers and/or orders on a regular basis, for example to fire them into a shipping script or similar. Can be automated and sent via email or FTP, so is a good little extension for setting up automation of one form or another. Recommended.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Order/Customer CSV Export is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Order/Customer CSV Export?

