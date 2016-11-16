Introducing the “PagSeguro” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the PagSeguro WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: PagSeguro

Developer: John-Henrique

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download PagSeguro from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get PagSeguro

What Woo Say

“PagSeguro is a Brazilian gateway, but accepts foreign transactions. To ensure consumer safety all financial transactions are conducted within the secure environment of PagSeguro, so you do not need to purchase an SSL certificate. PagSeguro guarantees security for customer and vendor, assumes all the risks and provides insurance of up to R$ 1000 (Brazilian Real) per transaction.”

What We Say

PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

Get PagSeguro

An Official Extension

PagSeguro is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with PagSeguro?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get PagSeguro