Introducing the “Paygate Payment Gateway” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Paygate Payment Gateway WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Paygate Payment Gateway

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“The PayGate payment gateway extends WooCommerce by allowing the customer to make payments using either the PayGate PayWeb or PayGate PayXML merchant facilities. PayGate is a trusted and specialist credit card payment services provider that has been operating since 1996 and works with all major financial institutions in South Africa. PayGate XML is a direct payment gateway. Therefore an SSL certificate is also required to ensure your customer credit card details are safe.”

What We Say

An SSL certificate is required for this extension, to ensure your customer credit card details are safe. Want help? Book Silicon Dales to purchase and install your store’s SSL certificate.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Paygate Payment Gateway is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Paygate Payment Gateway?

