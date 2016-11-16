Introducing the “Payment Express” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Payment Express WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Payment Express

Developer: OPMC

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Payment Express is a Visa and MasterCard certified solution, developed by DPS, which facilitates electronic payments seamlessly from multiple access points. This plugin uses the Payment Express Hosted Payments page service, so no SSL certificate is required to use this plugin.”

What We Say

PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Payment Express is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Payment Express?

