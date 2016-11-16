Introducing the “Payment Gateway Based Fees” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Payment Gateway Based Fees WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Payment Gateway Based Fees

Developer: InoPlugs

Price: from USD $49

What Woo Say

“The Payment Gateway Based Fees extension enables you to add a fee to an order, depending on the chosen payment gateway. The fee can be automatically assessed on the price of certain products in the cart or the cart total, in addition to being changed on an order by the shop administrator at any time. A fee may also be applied manually, i.e., if the customer wants to switch payment methods after checkout is completed.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

An Official Extension

Payment Gateway Based Fees is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

