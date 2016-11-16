Introducing the “PayPal Adaptive Payments” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the PayPal Adaptive Payments WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: PayPal Adaptive Payments

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“PayPal Adaptive Payments handles payments between the sender of a payment and one or more receivers of the payment. It’s possible to split the order total with secondary receivers, so you can pay commissions or partners.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

PayPal Adaptive Payments is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

