Introducing the “PayPal Advanced” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the PayPal Advanced WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: PayPal Advanced

Developer: Limecuda

Price: from USD $99

What Woo Say

“Similar to PayPal Pro, the customer enters credit card details on your site during the checkout process, and PayPal handles the rest. This results in a slick checkout process during which the user never leaves your site.

Users stay onsite for the entire checkout process

A combined Payment Gateway and Merchant Account

Users can pay with PayPal Express or Bill Me Later (services are not optional)”

What We Say

PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $99

An Official Extension

PayPal Advanced is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

