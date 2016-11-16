Introducing the “PayPal Digital Goods gateway” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the PayPal Digital Goods gateway WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: PayPal Digital Goods gateway

Developer: Brent Shepherd

Price: from USD $79

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

What Woo Say

“This extension offers in-context payment, so buyers never leave your site to pay for an order. After a buyer has purchased once with your site, they can choose one-click PayPal payments on future purchases with PayPal Digital Goods. Not sure which PayPal extension is right for you? Check out the PayPal Extension Comparison.”

What We Say

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

PayPal Digital Goods gateway is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with PayPal Digital Goods gateway?

