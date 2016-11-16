Introducing the “PayPoint (now Pay360)” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the PayPoint (now Pay360) WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: PayPoint (now Pay360)

Developer: Ivan Andreev

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Using Paypoint.net you will be able to accept all major credit cards including Visa, Visa Electron, Master Card, Maestro, American Express, Switch, Solo. PayPoint.net extension provides both supported types of integration in one plugin. You will be able to integrate with Paypoint.net using Hosted or Hosted + IMA account. SSL certificate is not required.”

What We Say

PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

PayPoint (now Pay360) is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

