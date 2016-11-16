Introducing the “Payson Form” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Payson Form WooCommerce extension.
- Extension Name: Payson Form
- Developer: Niklas Högefjord
- Price: from USD $79
What Woo Say
“Payson is a gateway plugin that extends WooCommerce, allowing you to take payments via Payson. Payson cooperates with Visa, MasterCard and the Swedish online banks Swedbank, Handelsbanken, SEB and Nordea.”
What We Say
PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required.
Price & Options
A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.
Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79
An Official Extension
Payson Form is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.
