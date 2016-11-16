Introducing the “Payson Form” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Payson Form WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Payson Form

Developer: Niklas Högefjord

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download Payson Form from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get Payson Form

What Woo Say

“Payson is a gateway plugin that extends WooCommerce, allowing you to take payments via Payson. Payson cooperates with Visa, MasterCard and the Swedish online banks Swedbank, Handelsbanken, SEB and Nordea.”

What We Say

PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

Get Payson Form

An Official Extension

Payson Form is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Payson Form?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get Payson Form