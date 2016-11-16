Introducing the “PayTrace” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the PayTrace WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: PayTrace

Developer: Ivan Andreev

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“PayTrace cam process payments in US dollars made with Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, JCB credit cards. Subscription Payments Support

Supports payment, cancellation, reactivation, suspension, date changes. eCheck/ACH Payments Support

Normal purchases only, not supported for Subscriptions payments.”

What We Say

An SSL certificate is required for this extension, to ensure your customer credit card details are safe. Want help? Book Silicon Dales to purchase and install your store’s SSL certificate.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

PayTrace is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

