Introducing the “PayU Turkey” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the PayU Turkey WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: PayU Turkey

Developer: LimeCuda

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“PayU cooperates with Visa and Mastercard Credit Cards and Debit cards. This means that you can easily take Credit Card payments as well as direct payments via any of the associated banks. When the order goes through, the user is taken to PayU to make a secure payment. No SSL certificate is required on your site. After payment the order is confirmed and the user is taken to the site’s “Thank You” page.”

What We Say

PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

PayU Turkey is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

