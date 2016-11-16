Introducing the “PDF Invoices” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the PDF Invoices WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: PDF Invoices

Developer: Andrew Benbow

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“This extension automatically attaches a PDF copy of the invoice to the completed order email. Customers can login to their account and download previous invoices and admins can resend the PDF or download a copy.”

What We Say

A really easy addition which helps you to get a paper trail sent to your customers which is in many cases a legal requirement. Can go hand in hand with other extensions, like the Sequential Order Numbers (think UK / EU VAT compliance) and really speed up your administrative life!

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

PDF Invoices is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with PDF Invoices?

