Introducing the “PDF Product Vouchers” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the PDF Product Vouchers WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: PDF Product Vouchers

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $129

What Woo Say

“Customize and sell downloadable PDF vouchers for products or services. Create printable gift certificates with variable amounts by using the Name Your Price extension. Optionally add alternative voucher background images for customers to select. Allow customers to personalize vouchers with an optional recipient name / message.

Allow customers to send vouchers to friends.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $129

An Official Extension

PDF Product Vouchers is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with PDF Product Vouchers?

