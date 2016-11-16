Introducing the “Product Documents” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Product Documents WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Product Documents

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $49

Click here to download Product Documents from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get Product Documents

What Woo Say

“Giving customers access to product documentation can help reduce barriers to purchase, or just give you a slick way to display product information to customers. Product Documents can display documentation below the product short description, in the sidebar using our widget, or anywhere you can use shortcodes!”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

Get Product Documents

An Official Extension

Product Documents is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Product Documents?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get Product Documents