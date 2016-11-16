Introducing the “Product Enquiry Form” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Product Enquiry Form WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Product Enquiry Form

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $49

Click here to download Product Enquiry Form from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

What Woo Say

“Allow visitors to contact you directly from the product details page via a reCAPTCHA protected form to enquire about a product.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

An Official Extension

Product Enquiry Form is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Product Enquiry Form?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

