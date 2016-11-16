Introducing the “Product Finder” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Product Finder WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Product Finder

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Allows your users to search your site more thoroughly by giving you the ability to add an in-depth advanced search form to your site. Options that allow users to select which product attributes or categories they would like to display in their search results

Standard text search

Price slider The Product Finder can be included in your site using a shortcode, template tag or as a widget that can be added to any widgetized area of your site.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Product Finder is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Product Finder?

