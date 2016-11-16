Introducing the “Product Image Watermark” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Product Image Watermark WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Product Image Watermark

Developer: dtbaker

Price: from USD $49

Click here to download Product Image Watermark from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get Product Image Watermark

What Woo Say

“Add watermarks to your product images. These watermarks can be an image copyright symbol, company logo or piece of branding text as a transparent PNG image. You can easily choose from 9 positions to place the watermark.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

Get Product Image Watermark

An Official Extension

Product Image Watermark is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Product Image Watermark?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get Product Image Watermark