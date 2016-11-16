Introducing the “Product Retailers” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Product Retailers WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Product Retailers

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $49

Click here to download Product Retailers from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get Product Retailers

What Woo Say

“Allow customers to purchase external products directly on your site, or from a selection of retailers. Easily setup retailers or distributors for products in your store, including a URL to their website, then assign them to individual products. Customers can then purchase the item directly on your store, or they can visit the retailer or distributor’s website to purchase.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

Get Product Retailers

An Official Extension

Product Retailers is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Product Retailers?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get Product Retailers