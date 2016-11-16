Introducing the “Product Vendors” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Product Vendors WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Product Vendors

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Allow multiple vendors to sell via your site and in return take a commission on sales to cover the costs of managing the site while you focus your efforts on building a community.”

What We Say

Install Vendors and take a big leap towards becoming a marketplace (you know, like Amazon, eBay, Etsy etc!) and grow yourself into a world-beating e-commerce leviathon… Or just allow multiple vendors to sell in your store. Its a good plugin, but does often need some configuration to get things just how you want them, so, in those cases, contact Silicon Dales for help with setup, maintenance and management of your WooCommerce Vendors store.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Product Vendors is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

