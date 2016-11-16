Introducing the “Products of the Day” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Products of the Day WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Products of the Day

Developer: Marcin Biegun

Price: from USD $49

Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

What Woo Say

“Add a widget that shows the products of your choice as the products of the day. Intuitive panel that allows to assign products to days of the week

Widget customization – you can set the maximum number of products to show and decide whether to show image thumbnails or provide add to cart links

The products can be sorted how you like”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

An Official Extension

Products of the Day is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

