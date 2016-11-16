Introducing the “Przelewy24.pl” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Przelewy24.pl WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Przelewy24.pl

Developer: Inspire Labs

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download Przelewy24.pl from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get Przelewy24.pl

What Woo Say

“Przelewy24 is a Polish gateway plugin that extends WooCommerce, allowing you to take payments via Przelewy24. Przelewy24 cooperates with VISA, MasterCard, Diners Club and the Polish online banks. View a complete list here. When the order goes through, the user is taken to Przelewy24 to make a secure payment. No SSL certificate is required on your site. After the payment is confirmed the user is taken to the thank you page.”

What We Say

PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

Get Przelewy24.pl

An Official Extension

Przelewy24.pl is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Przelewy24.pl?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get Przelewy24.pl