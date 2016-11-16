Introducing the “PsiGate Gateway” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the PsiGate Gateway WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: PsiGate Gateway

Developer: Ivan Andreev

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download PsiGate Gateway from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get PsiGate Gateway

What Woo Say

“PsiGate gives you the chance to take advantage of a secure payment system and accept credit cards directly from your checkout page. PsiGate gateway can process Sale and Authorization type of transactions in Canadian and US dollars.”

What We Say

An SSL certificate is “strongly recommended” by the plugin creators for this extension, to ensure your customer credit card details are safe. Want help? Book Silicon Dales to purchase and install your store’s SSL certificate.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

Get PsiGate Gateway

An Official Extension

PsiGate Gateway is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with PsiGate Gateway?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get PsiGate Gateway