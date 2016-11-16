Introducing the “Realex Payment Gateway” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Realex Payment Gateway WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Realex Payment Gateway

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Realex for WooCommerce is a payment gateway plugin that allows you to take credit card payments via Realex directly on your site. With Realex you can accept payments from Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Laser, Switch, and Diners Card. Customers enter their credit card details on your site during the checkout process and Realex handles the rest. This results in a completely integrated checkout process during which the user never has to leave your site.”

What We Say

An SSL certificate is required for this extension, to ensure your customer credit card details are safe. Want help? Book Silicon Dales to purchase and install your store’s SSL certificate.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Realex Payment Gateway is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

