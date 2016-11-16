Introducing the “Realex Redirect Payment Gateway” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Realex Redirect Payment Gateway WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Realex Redirect Payment Gateway

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download Realex Redirect Payment Gateway from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get Realex Redirect Payment Gateway

What Woo Say

“Why Realex Redirect?

Accept payment with Visa®, MasterCard®, American Express®, Laser, Switch, and Diners Club

Secure transaction occurs offsite to eliminate your PCI requirements for security

3D Secure transaction support for reduced chargeback liability for Visa®, MasterCard®, and Switch, using RealMPI

Automatically redirects customers back to your site after purchase NEW

Optionally style payment page to match your site”

What We Say

PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

Get Realex Redirect Payment Gateway

An Official Extension

Realex Redirect Payment Gateway is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Realex Redirect Payment Gateway?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get Realex Redirect Payment Gateway