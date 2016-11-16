Introducing the “Realex Redirect Payment Gateway” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Realex Redirect Payment Gateway WooCommerce extension.
- Extension Name: Realex Redirect Payment Gateway
- Developer: SkyVerge
- Price: from USD $79
Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.
What Woo Say
“Why Realex Redirect?
Accept payment with Visa®, MasterCard®, American Express®, Laser, Switch, and Diners Club
Secure transaction occurs offsite to eliminate your PCI requirements for security
3D Secure transaction support for reduced chargeback liability for Visa®, MasterCard®, and Switch, using RealMPI
Automatically redirects customers back to your site after purchase NEW
Optionally style payment page to match your site”
What We Say
PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required.
Price & Options
A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.
Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79
An Official Extension
Realex Redirect Payment Gateway is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.
Need help with Realex Redirect Payment Gateway?
