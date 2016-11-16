Introducing the “Recommendation Engine” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Recommendation Engine WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Recommendation Engine

Developer: Lucas Stark

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download Recommendation Engine from WooCommerce.com

What Woo Say

“WooCommerce Recommendation Engine will allow you to configure Netflix and Amazon style product suggestions for your customers. The plugin automatically recommends products to users based on view history, purchase history and products that are frequently purchased together. It is a great way to provide for automatic cross and up sells, and will help users browse and purchase more products from your store.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Recommendation Engine is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Recommendation Engine?

