Introducing the “RedSys Gateway” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the RedSys Gateway WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: RedSys Gateway

Developer: José Conti

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Redsys payment gateway for WooCommerce. Thanks to this extension, you will get Redsys, Iupay, Sequential invoice numbers and a CSV Exporter. Redsys the is the most used gateway in Spain. Use of a second terminal number is enabled by this extension. It is WPML compatible.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

RedSys Gateway is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

