Introducing the “Returns and Warranty Requests” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Returns and Warranty Requests WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Returns and Warranty Requests

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Manage the Return Merchandise Authorization process, add warranty terms to your products, and allow your customers to request and manage returns and exchanges directly from their user account.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Returns and Warranty Requests is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Returns and Warranty Requests?

