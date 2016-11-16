Introducing the “Sage Payments USA” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Sage Payments USA WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Sage Payments USA

Developer: Andrew Benbow

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download Sage Payments USA from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get Sage Payments USA

What Woo Say

“Whether you accept payments or donations in person, remotely, or both Sage Payment Solutions has a payment solution to fit your needs. Payment processing for all major credit card types

Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliant

Secure 24/7 online transaction reporting

Reliable 24/7 customer service

Risk prevention specialists helping protect your business”

What We Say

An SSL certificate is required for this extension, to ensure your customer credit card details are safe. Want help? Book Silicon Dales to purchase and install your store’s SSL certificate.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

Get Sage Payments USA

An Official Extension

Sage Payments USA is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Sage Payments USA?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get Sage Payments USA