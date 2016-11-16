Introducing the “SecurePay DP” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the SecurePay DP WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: SecurePay DP

Developer: Tyson Armstrong

Price: from USD $79

SecurePay DP is available from WooCommerce.com

Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

What Woo Say

“This extension allows you to use SecurePay (direct post mechanism) as a credit card processor. You can process Visa and Mastercard by default, and can optionally accept American Express, Diners Club and JCB after activation from SecurePay. Credit card details are sent directly from your checkout page to SecurePay’s servers, where they are processed and the user is redirected to your thank you page. As the credit card details never touch your server, there’s no need to worry with complex PCI compliance (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards) while still delivering a seamless customer experience.”

What We Say

PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

SecurePay DP is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with SecurePay DP?

Need help installing or customizing this extension?

