Introducing the “Segment.io Integration” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Segment.io Integration WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Segment.io Integration

Developer: StoreApps

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download Segment.io Integration from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get Segment.io Integration

What Woo Say

“WooCommerce Segment.io Connector integrates with Segment.io (http://segment.io/) – an analytics aggregation and relay service. Segment.io lets you send your analytics data to:

AdRoll, BitDeli, BugHeard, bugsnag, Chartbeat, ClickTale, Clicky, Comscore, Countly, Crazyegg, Crtittercism, Customer.io, Errorception, Flurry, Foxmetricks, Guages, Google Analytics, GoSquared, Heap, Help Scout, HitTail, HubSpot, Improvely, Intercom, Keen.io, KISSmetrics, Klaviyo, Librato, LiveChat, Localytics, Lytics, Marketo, Mixpanel, Olark, Ominture, Optimizely, Outbound, Pardot, Perfect Audience, Pingdom, Preact, Qualaroo, Quantcast, Salesforce, Sentry, SnapEngage, Totango, USERcycle, Userfox, UserVoice, Vero, Visual Website Optimizer, Woopra, Webhooks, without having to integrate with each and every one, saving you a ton of time.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

Get Segment.io Integration

An Official Extension

Segment.io Integration is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Segment.io Integration?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get Segment.io Integration