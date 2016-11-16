Introducing the “Sequential Order Numbers Pro” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Sequential Order Numbers Pro WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Sequential Order Numbers Pro

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $49

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

What Woo Say

“The WooCommerce Sequential Order Numbers Pro plugin allows your store to have sequential, rather than random, order numbers. Additionally you can customize your order numbers by setting a starting number, order number length, and custom prefixes and suffixes. Instead of your order numbers looking like 15, 16, 37, and so on, they could now be WT-01000-UK, WT-01001-UK, or whatever format you prefer!”

What We Say

This plugin is important for those in jurisdictions where order numbers (invoice numbers) must be sequential for tax purposes. Normal WooCommerce does not “do” sequential order numbering, but it does with this extension. When you need this feature, you need this plugin! Highly recommended.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

An Official Extension

Sequential Order Numbers Pro is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Sequential Order Numbers Pro?

