Introducing the “Shipwire” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Shipwire WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Shipwire

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $129

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

What Woo Say

“This extension is a full-featured integration for Shipwire, including real-time shipping rates, automatic order fulfillment processing, and live inventory / tracking updates.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $129

An Official Extension

Shipwire is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Shipwire?

