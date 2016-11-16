Introducing the “Smart Coupons” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Smart Coupons WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Smart Coupons

Developer: StoreApps

Price: from USD $99

Click here to download Smart Coupons from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get Smart Coupons

What Woo Say

“Whether you want to offer store credits, generate a bunch of coupons for a promotion or provide links to customers with coupons embedded in them, whether you want to style coupons to your branding or allow gifting; Smart Coupons covers it all!”

What We Say

Smart Coupons are a clever way to create incentives and do other things with store credit. They can be used to issue voucher codes for (things like) making referals to your store, so can build a really good shopper incentive. You can also use them to allow gift purchases, which is a more standard usage, where credit is bought as a “coupon” which can be redeemed by the gift recipient without any manual oversight at all. Contact us for help setting this up!

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $99

Get Smart Coupons

An Official Extension

Smart Coupons is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Smart Coupons?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get Smart Coupons