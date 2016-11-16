Introducing the “Sofort Payment Gateway” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Sofort Payment Gateway WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Sofort Payment Gateway

Developer: rheinschmiede

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Sofort.com is one of the most famous online banking payment providers in Europe. Customers can transfer cash using their online banking account via sofortueberweisung.de or sofort.com, a well-known payment provider in Europe.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Sofort Payment Gateway is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Sofort Payment Gateway?

