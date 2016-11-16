Introducing the “Stripe” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Stripe WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Stripe

Developer: Mike Jolley

Price: from USD FREE

“The Stripe plugin extends WooCommerce allowing you to take payments directly on your store via Stripe’s API. Stripe is available in the United States, Canada, the UK, Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, The Netherlands and more. Stripe is a simple way to accept payments online. With Stripe you can accept Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, JCB, and Diners Club cards, even Bitcoin, directly on your store. Stripe has no setup fees, no monthly fees, no hidden costs: you only get charged when you earn money! Earnings are transferred to your bank account on a 7-day rolling basis. Stripe also supports the Subscriptions extension and re-using cards.”

An SSL certificate is required for this extension, to ensure your customer credit card details are safe. Want help? Book Silicon Dales to purchase and install your store’s SSL certificate.

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Price: Free

Stripe is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

