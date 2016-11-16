Introducing the “US Export Compliance” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the US Export Compliance WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: US Export Compliance

Developer: insideout10

Price: from USD $129

What Woo Say

“WooCommerce US Export compliance includes the following features:

Controlling for every placed order customers data against the screening list

If a customer is not on the screening list, the order is placed as usual

If a customer is on the screening list, the order is put on-hold for manual verification as required by the authorities

Updating daily the screening list from the official sources”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $129

An Official Extension

US Export Compliance is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with US Export Compliance?

