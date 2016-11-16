Introducing the “Vantiv” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Vantiv WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Vantiv

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download Vantiv from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get Vantiv

What Woo Say

“The Vantiv extension for WooCommerce allows you to accept credit card payments on your website.”

What We Say

An SSL certificate is required for this extension, to ensure your customer credit card details are safe. Want help? Book Silicon Dales to purchase and install your store’s SSL certificate.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

Get Vantiv

An Official Extension

Vantiv is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Vantiv?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get Vantiv