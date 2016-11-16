Introducing the “Virtual Card Services” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Virtual Card Services WooCommerce extension.
- Extension Name: Virtual Card Services
- Developer: WooCommerce
- Price: from USD $79
- Click here to download Virtual Card Services from WooCommerce.com
Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.
What Woo Say
“The Virtual Card Services (VCS) extension for WooCommerce adds support for accepting payments using the South African payment processing platform, Virtual Card Services. VCS allows customers to pay for their purchase via an easy-to-use credit card processing system.”
What We Say
The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet.
As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients.
If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.
Price & Options
A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.
Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79
An Official Extension
Virtual Card Services is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.
Need help with Virtual Card Services?
Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.