Introducing the “Webcash Payment Gateway” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Webcash Payment Gateway WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Webcash Payment Gateway

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $49

What Woo Say

“WebCash is a South African payment gateway which supports payments from the ABSA, FNB, Standard Bank, Nedbank and Investec Private Bank. Visa & MasterCard are also accepted. WebCash payments are taken via their secure hosted payment pages which are fully SSL encrypted. Customers pay either by logging into their own online banking systems to make payments or by using a credit card.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

An Official Extension

Webcash Payment Gateway is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Webcash Payment Gateway?

