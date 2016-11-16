Introducing the “Westpac PayWay API Payment Gateway” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Westpac PayWay API Payment Gateway WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Westpac PayWay API Payment Gateway

Developer: Tyson Armstrong

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download Westpac PayWay API Payment Gateway from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

What Woo Say

“This extension allows you to use Westpac PayWay API as a credit card processor, using their fully integrated API process. You can process Visa and Mastercard by default, and can optionally accept American Express, Diners Club and JCB after further activation by Westpac. When using the PayWay API integration, you should ensure your web server meets PCI compliance (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards). Note: Another extension is available if you wish to use the NET (Westpac-hosted direct post) integration.”

What We Say

PCI compliance (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards) required. Want help? Book Silicon Dales to setup your PCI Compliance.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Westpac PayWay API Payment Gateway is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Westpac PayWay API Payment Gateway?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

