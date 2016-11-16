Introducing the “Westpac PayWay NET Payment Gateway” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Westpac PayWay NET Payment Gateway WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Westpac PayWay NET Payment Gateway

Developer: Tyson Armstrong

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“The Westpac PayWay NET Payment Gateway allows you to use Westpac PayWay NET as a credit card processor via their shopping cart process (see note), and also works with St. George Bank. You can process Visa and Mastercard by default, and optionally accept American Express, Diners Club and JCB after activation by Westpac. Credit card details are sent directly from your checkout page to Westpac’s servers where they are processed and then user is redirected to your thank you page. As the credit card details never touch your server, there’s no need to worry with complex PCI compliance (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards).”

What We Say

PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Westpac PayWay NET Payment Gateway is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Westpac PayWay NET Payment Gateway?

