Introducing the “WooCommerce 2Checkout Payment API” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce 2Checkout Payment API WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce 2Checkout Payment API

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Allow buyers to place sales directly on your website, without having to create the products in the 2CO sellers area. With 2Checkout’s Payment API, buyers can place sales directly on your website, with no redirection to the 2CO checkout. The plugin utilizes the 2CO Pass-Through-Products Parameters that enables you to use the gateway without having to create the products in the 2CO sellers area.”

What We Say

In addition to SSL encryption, 2Checkout API provides an extra JavaScript method to secure the card data. An SSL certificate is required for this extension, to ensure your customer credit card details are safe. Want help? Book Silicon Dales to purchase and install your store’s SSL certificate.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

WooCommerce 2Checkout Payment API is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce 2Checkout Payment API?

