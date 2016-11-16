Introducing the “WooCommerce 360º Image” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce 360º Image WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce 360º Image

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $49

What Woo Say

“WooCommerce 360 Image provides you with an easy way to add a dynamic, controllable 360º image rotation to your WooCommerce site. By simply adding a group of images to a product’s gallery, you’ll have a beautiful image rotation replace the product’s featured image. It’s responsive, touch-enabled and extremely easy to use.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

An Official Extension

WooCommerce 360º Image is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

