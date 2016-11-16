Introducing the “WooCommerce Accommodation Bookings” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Accommodation Bookings WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Accommodation Bookings

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD FREE

What Woo Say

“Adds a new “Accommodation” option to the WooCommerce Bookings extension

Adds check-in and check-out times

Allows the booking duration to be specified as “number of nights”

Adds an “override price” feature that automatically enables special rates (i.e., weekend or holiday rates)”

What We Say

This is an excellent extension for accommodation providers. It must be noted that you also need the WooCommerce Bookings extension for this to function.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Price: Free

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Accommodation Bookings is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

